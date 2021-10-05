Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,876 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,046,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 305,662 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 110,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,093,000 after acquiring an additional 984,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

