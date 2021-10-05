Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Head to Head Survey

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of DaVita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DaVita has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 7.47% 61.00% 5.46% Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DaVita and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 1 3 1 0 2.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

DaVita currently has a consensus price target of $149.20, indicating a potential upside of 28.95%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DaVita and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.55 billion 1.05 $773.64 million $7.26 15.94 Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.15 $77.57 million N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

DaVita beats Global Cord Blood on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

