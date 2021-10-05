Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GXTG traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $66.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXTG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.