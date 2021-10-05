Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Boosted by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 4.0% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,566 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

