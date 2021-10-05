Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 42,774 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,774 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after buying an additional 3,120,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after buying an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,758,000 after buying an additional 1,537,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $45,057,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

