Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,142 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

