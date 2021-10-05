Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Edison International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Edison International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 471,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edison International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

