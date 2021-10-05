Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.47

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.47, but opened at $10.89. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 4,338 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,297 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

