Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE:CMA opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

