Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.