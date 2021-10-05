Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $227,360.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $451,146.25 and $227,360.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 920.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00277531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00114157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

