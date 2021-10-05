Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Graco by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.9% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

