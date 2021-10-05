Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 2.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.73% of Graphic Packaging worth $375,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 8,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.