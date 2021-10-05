Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GTBAF opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.89.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.