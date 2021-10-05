Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.