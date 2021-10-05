Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of iRobot worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 29.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $3,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 251.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.