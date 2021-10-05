Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 67,446 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,274,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,898.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

