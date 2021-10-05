Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.12 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

