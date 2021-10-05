Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

