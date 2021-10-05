Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Stepan by 2,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $108.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

