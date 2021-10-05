Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,100 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNBR. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at about $25,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 156,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after acquiring an additional 129,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $7,583,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.62.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

