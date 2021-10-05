Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,275 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Commonwealth worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Shares of EQC opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.93 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

