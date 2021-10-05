Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,503 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $183,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

