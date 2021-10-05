Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 232 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 274,670 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

