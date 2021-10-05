Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,760 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 6.0% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

