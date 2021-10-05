Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Down 4.4%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.20 and last traded at $26.36. 230,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 493,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.