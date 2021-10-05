Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bloom Burton

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.39% from the company’s previous close.

GBNH has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $129.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

