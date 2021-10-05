Greggs (LON:GRG) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRG. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,950 ($38.54) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

GRG stock opened at GBX 3,140.84 ($41.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 37.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,958.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,633.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,201.92 ($15.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,218 ($42.04).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

