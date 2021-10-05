Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 34,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 337,057 shares.The stock last traded at $28.29 and had previously closed at $28.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,444.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,514 shares of company stock worth $6,577,803. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

