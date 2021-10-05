Guangdong Investment Limited (GGDVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 3.8226 per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.
OTCMKTS GGDVY opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $93.90.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
