Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $215.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78), with a volume of 1321171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

A number of analysts have recently commented on GKP shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.69. The stock has a market cap of £454.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.92.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

