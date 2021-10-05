GWM Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 22,700 Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

GWM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Bally’s makes up 0.5% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Bally’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of BALY stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. 5,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,102. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.46. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.