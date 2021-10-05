Hacken Token (HAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.74 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $38.30 million and $5.74 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00138318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.40 or 1.00580553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.23 or 0.06789516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,964,355 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

