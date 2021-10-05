Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00.

HALO stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after acquiring an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 556,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after acquiring an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.