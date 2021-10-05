Head to Head Review: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 47.69 $9.29 million $0.51 297.39 Waterdrop $464.05 million 18.69 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 5.23% -18.77% 3.87% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Goosehead Insurance and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $148.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 419.70%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

