Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 182,428 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,428 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Realty Income worth $23,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

