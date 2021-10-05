Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $18.06 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,870 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KE were worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -1.61.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

