Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 171.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,970 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AQN. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

