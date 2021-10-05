Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 347,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 172,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,871 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFGC opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

