Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Down 23.6% in September

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

HR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,629,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,041,000 after buying an additional 506,031 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 163,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

