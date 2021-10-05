HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.70 ($97.29).

HEI opened at €64.10 ($75.41) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.60 and its 200-day moving average is €73.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

