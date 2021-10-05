Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.78 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,099,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 754,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 41,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.