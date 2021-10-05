Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Position Decreased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,632 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.59% of Herman Miller worth $99,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MLHR stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

