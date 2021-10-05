Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $28.90. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 488 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

