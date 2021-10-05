Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $197,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after purchasing an additional 244,739 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,295,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,529,000 after purchasing an additional 172,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

Hexcel stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

