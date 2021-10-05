Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ HGLB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
In related news, Director Robert J. Froehlich acquired 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
