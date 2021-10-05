HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.21. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 440 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $48.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.