Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Cap of $13.40 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $13.40 million and approximately $21,681.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.61 or 0.08110687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00255530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00111208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013153 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

