Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 382,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,719,000 after buying an additional 311,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth $7,589,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

