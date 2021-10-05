Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $97.92 earnings per share. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

